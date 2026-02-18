Today, Wednesday, February 18 in Woking will bring moderate rain with spells of drizzle through much of the daytime. Temperatures hover near 4°C, and brisk winds could make conditions feel fresh. Cloud cover stays steady, so there is little sign of sunshine. Showers remain a key feature, potentially lingering into the late evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain and possible fog in the early morning, keeping visibility low in spots. Temperatures remain about 7°C, with overcast skies dominating most of the day. A few lighter showers might push through, though breaks in the cloud could appear briefly. By evening, drizzle may still return.
Friday experiences a notable jump in temperatures to near 12°C as patchy rain continues. Intermittent morning showers might be followed by extended cloud cover. Drizzle is possible, yet occasional brighter intervals could surface. Conditions remain relatively mild overall, with gentle breezes offering some respite from the dampness.
Saturday continues rather wet, featuring patchy rain at various points. Temperatures climb to about 13°C, the warmest in this stretch. Showers may be scattered, and clouds keep the sky mostly grey. Drizzle could persist from midday onwards, but small pockets of clearer conditions may appear for brief periods.
Sunday maintains unsettled weather, with temperatures near 11°C. Patchy rain looks likely, mainly during late afternoon. Breeze levels stay moderate, ensuring clouds dominate for much of the day. Light showers may come and go, but calmer spells could break the pattern. Overcast skies remain the prevailing theme, keeping the forecast grey.
This article was automatically generated
