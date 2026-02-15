Today, Sunday, February 15, begins with heavier snowfall before easing into drizzle. Temperatures near 9°C later in the afternoon drop to about 2°C overnight. Overcast skies persist across Woking, and brief showers remain possible. Expect a damp day, with occasional brighter spells peeking through, though sunshine remains limited.
Tomorrow delivers patchy rain and overcast skies. Temperatures reach about 7°C by midday and dip near 5°C after sunset. Gusty conditions might persist, bringing cooler sensations that linger well into evening. Showers could stick around, so any drier spells may be brief and overcast remains dominant.
Midweek sees persistent cloud cover and just a slight chance of rain. Daytime temperatures hover about 7°C, dropping near 2°C at night. Conditions stay relatively calm, with only gentle breezes. No major shifts are expected, so grey skies stretch through much of the day, keeping brightness to a minimum.
The next day brings moderate rain and possible sleet by late afternoon. Temperatures near 5°C may drop to about 2°C, with heavier snowfall developing overnight. Skies remain gloomy, and sporadic showers add to the unsettled feel. Winds pick up slightly, creating a chilly environment into the evening, but calm periods are possible.
Later in the week sees patchy rain and occasional snow. Daytime values sit near 3°C, while overnight lows fall about 1°C. Overcast conditions linger, though snow showers may appear briefly. A chilly breeze stays in play, keeping the air crisp. This weekend may occasionally continue the unsettled trend, with cold spells and scattered flurries possible.
This article was automatically generated
