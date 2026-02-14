In Woking, today is Saturday, February 14 with partly cloudy weather and only a slight chance of rain. Temperatures near 6°C in the afternoon, dipping to about 0°C this evening. Sunshine is expected during the day, followed by overcast skies late at night. This weekend’s outlook remains fairly calm.
Tomorrow should start with snow, turning to steady rain later. Temperatures about 7°C, and wind could pick up during the afternoon. Some drizzle may linger into the evening, so expect damp conditions throughout Sunday as the forecast suggests occasional downpours until nightfall. Snowfall could be heavier early on, then gradually easing.
The next day looks milder, with patchy rain hovering around Monday morning. Temperatures near 9°C in the midday hours, and brief sunny spells are possible. Showers might reappear by late afternoon, but they should remain light and scattered, continuing into the evening. Despite the milder feel, brief gusts of wind are possible.
Tuesday could feel crisp, with temperatures near 6°C and minimal rain early on. Clouds dominate much of the afternoon, though the forecast indicates only slight drizzle. Late evening skies might clear somewhat, but light cloud cover is likely to return by nighttime, keeping conditions cool. Some slight rain remains possible toward sunset.
Wednesday stays chilly, with temperatures about 5°C and a chance of light rain. Overcast skies are expected, and brief snowfall could occur in the late evening hours. Winds may be brisk, creating a cooler feel. Drizzle remains possible overnight, making the forecast unsettled through Wednesday night.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.