Today, Wednesday, February 11, delivers moderate rain alongside early fog, plus a possibility of thundery outbreaks around midmorning. A few drizzle periods are likely, though sunshine might break through later in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 11°C, easing to about 7°C once evening arrives, with occasional mist settling after dark.
Tomorrow remains cloudy with patchy rain and a fair chance of drizzle during the day. Morning mist may linger, but occasional brighter spells could emerge by midday. Top temperatures near 10°C should drop to about 6°C after sunset, bringing a slightly cooler night accompanied by possible brief scattered showers afterwards.
Expect unsettled weather on Friday, beginning with morning showers that could intensify into heavier snow by late afternoon. Misty patches might form, though bursts of rain remain somewhat possible. Temperatures rise near 9°C, then slide to about 2°C towards evening, with gustier winds potentially enhancing the chill after nightfall.
Saturday appears rather calmer, with partly cloudy skies dominating most hours. Early sunshine could briefly peek through midday, though occasional overcast moments cannot be ruled out. Temperatures reach near 5°C, dipping to about 0°C later, resulting in a chilly evening under generally dry conditions. Light winds keep things relatively stable.
Early Sunday sees intense snowfall shifting into moderate rain towards midday, delivering a mixed forecast that eventually favours wet conditions. Afternoon drizzle could persist, with slightly heavier downpours possible after dusk. Temperatures hover near 8°C, dropping to about 1°C at night. Woking may witness brisk gusts, amplifying the wintry vibe.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.