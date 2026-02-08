Today, Sunday, February 8, begins with mist before sunrise, gradually giving way to patchy rain by afternoon. In Woking, conditions appear mostly grey, and light drizzle may return after dusk. Temperatures near 10°C are expected midday, dipping to about 6°C overnight. Gentle breezes keep the air feeling fresh.
Tomorrow stays overcast, with patchy rain likely in the morning. Brighter spells might break through later, though drizzle could linger. Temperatures reach about 10°C before settling near 6°C under cloudy skies at night. Light winds continue, ensuring the local weather remains calm despite occasional showers.
Moderate rain arrives on Tuesday, keeping conditions damp for much of the day. Temperatures climb near 11°C in the afternoon, and lingering drizzle persists into the evening. Overcast skies dominate, fading slightly by late night. Breezes pick up a little, but nothing too strong is expected.
Midweek brings more showers on Wednesday, with heavier bursts possibly arriving by early afternoon. Temperatures hover about 11°C, and mostly cloudy skies mean limited glimpses of sun. The evening eases slightly, though light rainfall could stick around. Breezes stay gentle, but dampness persists into late night.
Late in the week, Thursday continues the showery trend as patchy rain sweeps across the area. Temperatures near 11°C provide daytime air, dipping to about 5°C once night falls. Occasional breaks in the cloud could appear, but rainfall stays a factor. Light winds persist, keeping the local forecast consistent. This weekend may follow suit, with unsettled weather looming. Fog might return in spots after dark.
This article was automatically generated
