Today is Thursday, February 5, with moderate rain throughout much of the day. Conditions look grey and damp with temperatures near 10°C. Woking is forecast to see a fair amount of showers, creating a rather wet atmosphere. Skies are likely to remain cloudy until late evening, adding a chill to the air.
Tomorrow, Friday, brings patchy rain nearby and cooler conditions, with temperatures near 8°C. Intermittent drizzle is expected, so it might feel slightly chilly under cloudy skies. The day should remain damp, though rain intensity may ease occasionally.
This weekend sees heavy rain on Saturday, as gusty winds move in swiftly and temperatures hover about 9°C. Sunday might bring quieter conditions, with a slight chance of lighter showers and temperatures about 10°C, staying mostly dry for much of the day.
Monday sees misty conditions early on, with possible light rain later. Temperatures are expected to remain near 10°C, offering a mild start to the workweek. Clouds could linger, but any downpours should be relatively brief, keeping the day mostly overcast.
The rest of the week appears fairly calm, with mild weather continuing and temperatures about 9°C. Overcast skies may occasionally break, allowing for brief cloudy intervals. Significant rain is unlikely to persist, though isolated showers could pop up. Conditions should remain generally stable, marking a shift away from the recently wet spell. Temperatures may fluctuate between 8°C and 10°C as the days progress. Light breezes could also keep things feeling cool during mornings and evenings. Dry spells may appear, maintaining comfortable conditions.
This article was automatically generated
