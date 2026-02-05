The rest of the week appears fairly calm, with mild weather continuing and temperatures about 9°C. Overcast skies may occasionally break, allowing for brief cloudy intervals. Significant rain is unlikely to persist, though isolated showers could pop up. Conditions should remain generally stable, marking a shift away from the recently wet spell. Temperatures may fluctuate between 8°C and 10°C as the days progress. Light breezes could also keep things feeling cool during mornings and evenings. Dry spells may appear, maintaining comfortable conditions.