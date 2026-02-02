Today (Monday, February 2) in Woking sees patchy rain for much of the day, with occasional cloud breaks. Temperatures near 9°C are likely, creating mild conditions. Late in the afternoon, rain may ease, leaving a mostly cloudy evening. Light breezes may accompany the damp weather, though stronger gusts remain unlikely.
Tomorrow remains grey, as patchy rain lingers, with drizzle more frequent around midday. Temperatures settle about 6°C, keeping things on the cooler side. Overcast skies are set to persist into the evening, while light mist could develop in lower-lying areas, adding to the damp atmosphere.
Wednesday brings a reprieve, with temperatures about 10°C offering a milder feel. Rain appears in short bursts throughout the day, and skies remain overcast. A few bright spells are possible in the late afternoon, but cloud cover will dominate much of the time. Winds remain moderate, though occasional stronger breezes may arise.
Thursday looks calmer, with partly cloudy skies and few hints of rain. Temperatures hover near 8°C, ensuring a mild midday outlook. Overcast patches might roll through occasionally, yet the day is forecast to stay dry and stable, lending a quieter atmosphere. Winds appear lighter compared to earlier days, favouring a gentle pace throughout.
Friday feels chillier, beginning with the possibility of snow flurries before patchy rain replaces them. Temperatures stay around 4°C, and the atmosphere remains overcast. By late afternoon, any lingering wet weather may taper off, leaving a cold evening with limited clear intervals. Gusts remain manageable, but the day stays colder overall.
