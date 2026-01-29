Thursday, January 29 brings misty skies and a minimal sprinkle later. Temperatures near 7°C keep things on the cooler side, though any drizzle should remain brief. Mist remains noticeable early on. These weather conditions stretch across the region, including Woking, with occasional cloud cover breaking to reveal calmer spells throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees heavier downpours, with rain continuing steadily through the morning. Temperatures hover near 10°C, offering a milder contrast to the previous day. Wet conditions persist, and occasional drizzle may linger into late evening. Clouds remain dominant, making any sunny breaks less likely than earlier in the week.
Saturday appears cloudy at times and carries a chance of patchy rain. Temperatures reach about 9°C, bringing a slightly cool feel to the day. Brief spells of dryness might emerge, but scattered showers remain likely. Conditions stay mild, and consistent cloud cover continues to cast a grey ambience overhead.
Sunday follows with intermittent drizzle and mostly overcast skies. Temperatures hover near 7°C and light rain could persist during daylight hours. Some moments of mist might appear, though any heavier bursts of wet weather should be isolated. The overall outlook suggests subdued sunshine and gentle dampness throughout much of the day.
Monday brings a return of steady rain, with showers at various points. Temperatures linger near 8°C, making it a slightly milder yet moist start to the week. Overcast conditions dominate, though brief clear interludes may sneak in. The weather remains unsettled, sustaining a pattern of moderate rainfall through the evening.
This article was automatically generated
