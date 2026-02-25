Today, Wednesday, February 25, in Woking stays bright under sunny skies, with temperatures near 15°C during the afternoon. Early mist quickly fades, leaving a clear outlook for most of the day. By evening, lighter breezes accompany about 8°C, ensuring a mild and pleasant night. Forecast remains stable, boosting local weather searches throughout hours.
Tomorrow introduces patchy rain moving in by midday, with short drizzle spells lingering through late afternoon. Temperatures hover near 11°C, while overnight readings rest about 9°C. Cloud cover remains consistent, although the occasional break allows brief glimpses of clearer skies. Gentle winds may pick up speed towards evening.
Friday sees more unsettled weather, featuring occasional light showers. Daytime temperatures peak near 12°C, then settle at about 10°C overnight. Intervals of thick cloud can appear, though a few sunny breaks are possible. Wind gusts heighten slightly, signaling a breezier evening. Rainfall remains scattered, keeping the forecast mixed throughout the day.
This weekend kicks off Saturday with varying cloud cover and a chance of light rain. Temperatures reach near 12°C, dipping to about 4°C late on. Brief patches of sunshine may surface, but showers dominate parts of the afternoon. Winds stay moderate, so expect mild transitions between rainfall and clearer moments.
Sunday remains unsettled with scattered rain and partial clearing. Daytime values hover near 11°C, while evening hovers about 6°C. Breaks of sunshine appear in between passing clouds, and breezes could strengthen late on. Any lingering drizzle should fade overnight, closing the week on a calmer note. Occasional gusts are possible.
This article was automatically generated
