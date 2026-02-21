In Woking, today is Saturday, February 21, with clouds early on and patchy rain later. Temperatures near 12°C and minimum values about 8°C should dominate, alongside occasional gusts. Light showers may appear by mid-afternoon but should ease off towards evening. Some clearing might occur overnight, offering calmer skies by sunrise.
Tomorrow looks like patchy rain in the morning, with bursts of sunshine creeping in later. Temperatures roughly 13°C and lows near 8°C indicate much mild conditions. Rain might persist at times, especially before midday, then fade into lighter drizzle. Occasional breaks in cloud could bring brighter spells by the afternoon.
Monday carries on with more unsettled skies, featuring passing showers and glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures about 13°C, dropping to roughly 7°C, suggest slightly cooler evenings. Some overcast conditions may develop in the afternoon alongside drizzle at certain times. Rainfall could intensify briefly, but drier moments are likely as night approaches.
Tuesday begins misty, then partial sunshine emerges. Temperatures near 14°C, with lows about 9°C, keep the air comfortable. Clouds might linger overhead, but the day appears mostly dry. Some gentle haze could return by dusk, preserving mild conditions into the evening. Minimal chance of rainfall is anticipated through the night.
Wednesday continues the sunny trend, bringing temperatures about 15°C and lows roughly 9°C. Skies remain mostly clear across midday, with occasional passing clouds. Dry weather persists through afternoon hours, maintaining a pleasantly mild feel. The rest of the week is expected to stay calm, featuring moderate warmth and patchy cloud.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.