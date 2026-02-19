Today, Thursday, February 19, in Woking features grey skies and off-and-on drizzle. Conditions may stay damp, with occasional patches of fog visible early on. Temperatures near 5°C create a brisk vibe, while cloud cover lingers for most of the day. Light rain remains possible, so sunshine will likely stay limited.
Tomorrow brings milder weather, with temperatures about 10°C. Overcast weather conditions dominate, and drizzle could appear around midday. Some moderate breezes move in but nothing too intense. Cloudy skies might persist, though a few gaps are possible. Showers linger in the forecast, keeping the day a bit unsettled overall.
This weekend kicks off on Saturday, ushering in warmer weather with highs around 14°C. Cloudy skies will likely start the day, and a chance of light rain remains. Occasional brightness could emerge, yet breezes stay moderate. Mild air persists, offering a softer touch than the earlier chilly conditions.
Sunday continues the weekend pattern with temperatures near 13°C and persistent cloud cover. A few showers are anticipated, though brief bursts of sunshine may make an appearance. Winds could pick up slightly, but it shouldn’t feel cold. Mixed conditions keep the atmosphere changeable throughout this part of the weekend.
Monday sees a slight dip in temperatures, settling about 12°C. Patchy clouds hover, and the possibility of rain returns. Some brighter moments may pop up, although a breezy feel could remain. Despite periods of unsettled weather, it stays milder than earlier days, rounding off a varied forecast across the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.