Today, Monday, February 23, in Woking, the weather forecast expects patchy rain and cloudy skies. Temperatures near 12°C could dominate the afternoon, with about 7°C overnight. A few drizzles might pop up, with occasional mist later tonight. Brief breaks of partial cloud may appear, but grey skies dominate.
Tomorrow will bring partly cloudy skies with the possibility of hazy patches early on. Temperatures about 15°C should develop, while nights drop nearer 9°C. Sunny intervals might emerge, contributing to a brighter daytime feel, though some mild cloud cover could linger beyond the late afternoon. Rain remains unlikely during that period.
Warmer conditions are expected Wednesday, with a maximum near 15°C and lows of about 8°C. Skies look generally clear, encouraging a pleasant atmosphere for much of the day. Occasional mist might creep in early, but overall dryness remains the dominant theme for midday. Evening hours turn slightly cooler. No rain forecast.
Rainy weather arrives Thursday, with moderate intensity expected and temperatures near 12°C. Heavier spots of drizzle could persist, keeping conditions damp from morning to late afternoon. Light showers might linger into the evening, making it a wet day overall. Minimal sunshine is anticipated, but a few breaks remain possible in patches.
Friday keeps moderate rain active, with maximum temperatures near 11°C and nightly lows about 7°C. Showers are likely through most of the day, reducing chances for sunshine. This weekend looks like it could continue the damp trend, ensuring wetter conditions remain in place as the week wraps up. Overall unsettled.
This article was automatically generated
