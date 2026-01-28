Today, Wednesday, January 28, is bringing a mix of clear skies and patchy rain near Woking, with temperatures about 9°C and a low near 3°C. Early mist should clear up, making way for some sunshine midday. Occasional light rain might pop in later, but conditions look mostly calm.
Tomorrow stays partly cloudy, keeping the day feeling fairly bright. Temperatures top near 8°C, dipping about 2°C. No rain is expected, so it should stay mostly dry. A bit of morning mist may appear, but sunny spells are on the cards through the afternoon. Gentle breezes add to the mild feel.
Expect a shift in weather on Friday, with patchy rain likely at intervals. Temperatures settle near 8°C and stay about 5°C overnight. Cloud cover increases, and some drizzle is possible toward the evening. Occasional breaks in the cloud may offer brief brighter spells. Light winds could pick up, making it feel cooler.
Cloudy skies linger on Saturday, bringing minimal sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures hover near 8°C, with lows about 4°C. Rain seems unlikely, though a fleeting shower could pop up. Breezier conditions might appear, adding a light chill to the air. Mostly overcast vibes carry on into the evening.
Look for patchy rain to return on Sunday, lifting daytime temperatures about 9°C while lows settle near 4°C. Sunshine may break through at times, but showers remain a possibility. Stronger gusts could roll in, making it feel cooler. Breezes might ease later. A mix of clouds and occasional bright spells shapes the day.
This article was automatically generated
