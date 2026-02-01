Today is Sunday, February 1, bringing rather moderate rain and misty spells. Temperatures hover near 8°C, with drizzle growing heavier into the evening. In Woking, lingering clouds should persist late, offering only brief breaks in rainfall. Mild winds contribute to a generally damp atmosphere, but no significant improvement is expected.
Tomorrow continues with patchy rain and maximum readings near 7°C. Cloudy skies dominate much of the morning, though drizzle could ease slightly by late afternoon. Evening remains overcast, holding onto a cool, grey tone without much brightness. Gentle breezes keep dampness in the air. No downpour is on the horizon.
The next day sees moderate rain returning, with temperatures about 7°C. Cloud cover stays thick through midday, transitioning to lighter showers by evening. Foggy patches might emerge after sunset, keeping overall conditions quite wet. Winds pick up slightly, but heavy downpours are not expected. Visibility may also drop very briefly.
Midweek offers partly cloudy spells, with brighter intervals emerging. Temperatures reach about 10°C, creating a milder feel compared to earlier gloom. Rainfall risk remains low, but occasional mist could linger late in the evening. Gentle sunshine in the afternoon adds a slight warmth to the day. Sunlight should feel pleasant.
The following day remains overcast, with temperatures near 8°C. Skies stay heavy and grey, but rain chances stay minimal. A calm breeze moves through occasionally, so conditions feel stable. Clouds likely quietly dominate well into nighttime, though dryness prevails. No sudden weather shifts are anticipated to close out the week.
This article was automatically generated
