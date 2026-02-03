Today, Tuesday, February 3, near Woking, moderate rain is expected to linger through much of the day. Misty conditions may appear in the evening, keeping skies grey. Temperatures stay about 5°C, so it’s a chilly and damp start to the week. Rainfall remains likely from morning until late.
Tomorrow could bring brief spells of patchy rain, though things look drier late in the day. Skies should turn partly cloudy by afternoon, and temperatures near 10°C promise a milder feel. Occasional mist could linger in places, but overall, the day appears more settled than today.
Thursday looks dreary again, with light drizzle and grey skies returning. Patchy rain could persist for several hours, and temperatures about 7°C keep it feeling brisk. Late afternoon might see brief breaks in the clouds, though any clear spells will be short-lived before clouds roll back in.
Friday could deliver periods of steady rain, particularly through morning hours. Cloud cover may lift at times, giving way to misty conditions. Temperatures near 10°C maintain a damp but less chilly vibe. Intervals of lighter drizzle remain likely, keeping the day feeling overcast and unsettled.
This weekend sees patchy rain lingering on Saturday, with a few misty patches early on. Temperatures about 9°C should offer mild moments, though overcast skies may dominate later. Brief spells of sun might pop up, but showers remain a possibility. Conditions seem calmer overall, marking a gentle end to the week. Expect more clouds in coming days, maintaining a damp feel with drizzle possible.
This article was automatically generated
