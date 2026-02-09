Today, Monday, February 9, brings patchy rain to Woking, with cloud and drizzle in spots. Temperatures near 10°C by midday and about 6°C overnight mean a mild feel, though light showers could pop up later. Skies might break briefly, but overall a damp outlook prevails. Expect a breeze.
Tomorrow sees early fog and patchy rain, with temperatures near 11°C and about 8°C. Drizzle lingers around midday, while some lighter morning spells may appear. Showers persist into evening but stay manageable. A moderate breeze should keep it fresh. Expect occasional cloud cover overhead.
Wednesday brings moderate rain and cloud, with temperatures near 10°C and about 8°C. Showers feature in the morning, persisting into midday with brief drier spells. Later sees heavier rain, leading to a wet evening. Fog might form briefly. Winds pick up slightly by nightfall. Intermittent drizzle could still occur in the afternoon.
Thursday looks unsettled with moderate rain through much of the day. Temperatures near 10°C and about 6°C keep things cool, with drizzle early on and steadier rain by afternoon. Occasional breaks in the clouds offer short dryness. Evening sees further wet spells, though not constant. Winds may strengthen slightly. Expect patchy fog occasionally.
Friday brings a chill, with temperatures near 6°C and about 2°C. Rain could switch to snow showers by afternoon, leading to intermittent blowing snow. Conditions remain unsettled into evening, giving a mix of sleet and flurries in some areas. A brisk wind lowers apparent warmth through the night. Spells of dryness remain limited.
This article was automatically generated
