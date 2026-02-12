Today (Thursday, February 12) in Woking sees patchy rain with occasional mist lingering through the morning. Light showers may continue later, giving local conditions a damp feel. Temperatures near 10°C will keep the day mild, though overcast skies may persist, reducing any bright spells to brief intervals.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain in the early hours, then cloud cover sticking around through midday. Temperatures about 7°C keep it brisk, with occasional drizzles adding a bit of chill. Later on, brief breaks in the cloud might appear, but any sunshine looks fleeting before dusk.
This weekend starts with a cool Saturday seeing partly cloudy skies and plenty of morning sunshine. Temperatures near 5°C keep the air chilly, but the day looks mostly dry. Some patchy clouds might roll in later, though clear spells are likely to linger, offering a crisp end to the day.
Another day arrives on Sunday, beginning with a hint of snow early on, quickly shifting to light rain as things warm. Top temperatures near 7°C make conditions comfortable despite clouds overhead. Occasional showers remain possible, but drier spells should appear by afternoon, ensuring a varied weather mix throughout the day.
Monday keeps a milder trend in place, hitting temperatures about 10°C under clear skies. Rain could pop up, but sunny spells are expected around midday. Clouds may build again later, bringing a chance of showers before nightfall. Conditions should stay mild, wrapping up the local weather outlook for the first half of the week with a gentler finish.
