Today, Tuesday, January 27 in Woking sees heavy rain from dawn until evening, bringing frequent showers and occasional breaks. Light drizzle appears overnight, but conditions remain wet throughout. Temperatures near 9°C, with lows about 5°C. Blustery winds persist, so expect a gusty feel under those grey skies.
Tomorrow offers sun with patchy rain around midday. Skies turn partly cloudy later, although light mist lingers early in the morning. Temperatures near 8°C, dipping to about 3°C overnight. Conditions feel calmer, as winds ease and rainfall becomes lighter. Brief showers remain possible, but breaks in the cloud should appear.
Thursday extends partly cloudy spells, with overcast patches at times. Mist may appear in the morning, but conditions remain dry. Temperatures near 8°C, dropping to about 3°C overnight. Light winds help keep the day mild, and sunshine emerges periodically. Expect lingering cloud cover by late afternoon, ensuring a tranquil end.
Friday sees more unsettled weather with moderate rain, especially from midmorning. Patchy drizzle lingers. Temperatures near 9°C, dipping to about 5°C by nightfall. Gusty breezes pick up, intensifying heavier bursts of rain. Skies remain mostly grey, offering limited sunny breaks. This weekend starts with showery spells continuing through the hours.
Saturday features patchy rain lingering through morning, though lighter showers later. Temperatures near 9°C, with lows about 5°C after dusk. Overcast skies intersperse with occasional clear spells, but drizzles remain likely. Conditions stay unsettled into the remainder of the week, sustaining the wet weather outlook. Winds offer respite from spells.
This article was automatically generated
