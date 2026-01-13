The gallery and museum has announced the appointment of three new Trustees — chartered engineer Geraldine O’Farrell, arts leader Dr Samantha Lackey and fundraising specialist Sarah Atkinson — bringing a powerful mix of expertise to the organisation as it prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027.
Geraldine O’Farrell has worked internationally and spent 25 years as Senior Building Services Advisor for Historic England. She has been involved with Lightbox since its inception and supported the award-winning Marks Barfield gallery building when it opened in 2007. Now based in Woking, she continues to advise major heritage organisations and cathedrals across the country.
Dr Samantha Lackey is Director of Liverpool Biennial and a leading figure in the contemporary arts world. She previously worked at The Whitworth in Manchester and The Hepworth Wakefield, and now sits on the Turner Prize 2025 jury. Having grown up in Woking, she is keen to give something back to the town that shaped her early love of the arts.
“I’m excited and honoured to be joining the board,” she said. “I look forward to sharing my expertise to support the organisation as it heads towards its 20th anniversary and beyond.”
Sarah Atkinson studied History of Art at The Courtauld Institute and has built an impressive career working with major cultural organisations including Dulwich Picture Gallery, the Museum of London, The Courtauld and the Philharmonia. She is now Senior Philanthropy Manager at The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and lives locally.
“I am delighted to join the Board at such a pivotal time and celebrate the impact Lightbox has had over the last 20 years,” she said.
Cherry-Anne Russell, Chair of Lightbox, said the new appointments would bring “huge value,” while Director Sarah Brown added she was thrilled to welcome trustees who bring “national perspectives and a passion for art, heritage and audiences.”
