Guildford City earned an impressive 2-2 draw at Combined Counties Premier Division South high-fliers Redhill.
Guildford took the lead in the second minute when George Burgess-Allen burst through on the right and drove a low shot past James Dillon in the home goal.
Redhill equalised after ten minutes when a low ball from the left found Adeshola Onasanya in space and he shot high into the net.
Guildford, despite sustained defending, posed a significant threat on the counter and on 16 minutes Callum Hope’s effort was cleared off the line.
Just after the half hour Redhill went ahead. A deep corner found Tommy Smith at the back post and his looping header found the net in the far corner.
Late in the half City had three good chances on goal. Hope hooked a ball into the goalmouth from the byline and only excellent last-ditch defending prevented debutant Regan Clarke-Salter turning the ball over the line. Moments later Joel Oppong drove towards goal, but Dillon made a good block. Then from a corner Clarke-Salter couldn’t make contact with his head with the goal gaping.
The second period was played in a similar vein to the first, with Redhill enjoying more of the ball.
City looked lively on the break, and on 62 minutes Naison O’Neill’s 25-yard piledriver was brilliantly saved by Dillon.
On 72 minutes Oppong broke forward and fed Emeka Okakpu, whose angled shot was saved at full stretch by Dillon.
Five minutes later the same players combined for Guildford’s equaliser. Okakpu’s shot on the turn was saved at full stretch, and Oppong was on hand to fire home the loose ball.
On 86 minutes City were reduced to ten when Alex McLean was shown a second yellow card, but the visitors held on for a point.
By Barry Underwood
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.