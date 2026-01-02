Guildford City earned an impressive 1-1 draw at home to runaway Combined Counties Premier Division South leaders Cobham.
Tactically City sat deep in the first half, giving the visitors plenty of time on the ball.
Cobham’s wide men Patrick Murray and Kingsley Etefia looked dangerous, with Murray getting the ball into the box early and Etefia’s quick feet posing problems.
The visitors took the lead on 19 minutes when ex-England schoolboy international Dean Rule headed home Etefia’s cross.
In a rare Guildford attack just before the break, Alex McLean’s shot was blocked at the edge of the box following a free kick.
Guildford pushed more players forward after the break and looked a different side. Cobham still posed a significant threat though, and Derick Hayford lifted an effort onto the roof of the net.
Guildford enjoyed more territory but couldn’t find a clear opening. On 57 minutes a low Murray shot was well saved low down by City keeper Marvin Wood.
Then just after the hour City got on the scoresheet to bring the scores level. Darnell Jon-Peter was put through but was brought down in the box by Cobham keeper Harry Cawdron. Jon-Peter stepped up himself to convert from the spot.
Cobham upped their game with a number of crosses and set pieces into the box. From one delivery Rule looped a header over the bar, but Wood and the City defence performed well to keep the league leaders at bay.
It seemed Cobham would snatch a win in stoppage time. Defensive indecision saw Rule race through with the ball at his feet. Covering defender Alexander-William Nwadike dived in in a desperate challenge, missing the ball but making contact with Rule. A red card was awarded, but City’s ten men saw out the remaining minutes to claim an important point.
By Barry Underwood
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.