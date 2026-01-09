Last week I was out and about supporting one of the young people I work with at Edge in the Community.
We found ourselves in Guildford Library where we spent some time in the warmth reading books from the vast array of titles on offer.
The young person chose to read a Dr Seuss book as we sat at a table by the window. It felt like a very peaceful activity, and we saw it had started to snow outside – always a joy to see. It settled a little in Guildford.
We decided to head up to Newlands Corner, where we ate our lunch and marvelled at the view, made even more beautiful by the light covering of snow.
Venturing out of the car and into the brisk winter weather took some encouragement but soon we were jumping about and enjoying all that Newlands Corner had to offer us on a snowy January day.
It got me thinking of the beauty of nature on our doorstep. Newlands Corner is home to lots of nature, including many species of birds.
We saw lots of blue tits flying about from tree to tree. We had some help from technology as I used a bird song identifier app to check what birds were around – very clever, we’re all bird experts now!
Another favourite view of mine is the Hog’s Back, where you can see as far as the towers of Woking on the horizon: such a beautiful view.
I have been enjoying the last of the Christmas decorations around the area (hopefully all down by the time this goes to print!).
I love the knitted postbox toppers that appear around the community – so much work and creativity goes into these works of art.
In Farnham I drove past a couple of green plastic cones covered in tinsel and balanced on top of the traffic lights. You can’t beat a bit of traffic cone creativity!
One thing I hate about this time of year, though, is when the car windscreen gets iced up and I have to allow time to scrape it off – always a fun task and I keep telling myself I will put a sheet over the windscreen to save time but always forget.
I think all fellow motorists will feel my pain on this one!
I'm thankful that I was given a very warm jacket and a Thermos flask for Christmas - teamed with a scarf and gloves and I have the perfect winter survival kit!
If you can't wait for the calendar to get to spring there are already Easter eggs in the shops, and I read there have already been sightings of daffodils as early as December in some parts of the UK, a sign that spring is coming for sure!
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking, Sunday 9am–noon, Wednesday 7-9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.