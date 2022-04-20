Funeral service opens new high-tech branch

WOKING Funeral Service has expanded to open a modern new funeral home in Horsell.

The new venture on Horsell High Street is led by funeral arrangers Debby Loughman and Rachel Chambers, a well-known Horsell resident who previously owned Ring-a-Roses florist in St John’s village for 27 years.

Funeral Arrangers Debby Loughman and Rachel Chambers at Woking Funeral Service’s new Horsell branch

Rachel said: “Woking Funeral Service has served Horsell residents since the 1800s from their branches on Goldsworth Road and in Knaphill.

“As a florist, I’ve had the pleasure of working with them for 15 years and have often suggested that they open in Horsell. I was over the moon to be given the opportunity to help make this a reality.”

The new premises have been renovated with Rachel in mind, as she has multiple sclerosis. The branch includes touchscreen technologies, wheelchair access, automatic doors, livestreaming equipment and Bluetooth devices.

The modern features mean Woking Funeral Service’s Horsell branch will use less paper and contribute towards reduced waste and carbon emissions.

“By making the premises so accessible to people with disabilities, Woking Funeral Service will be welcoming to a large number of people,” said Debby.

“Having lived locally for the last 25 years, I look forward to meeting, and being able to help, more of this wonderful community under the Woking Funeral Service name.”

The company’s regional development manager, James Ray, said: “We’re very proud of our community initiatives at Woking Funeral Service.

“We’ve helped families raise over £436,301 for charities like Woking & Sam Beare Hospices through MuchLoved, the online bereavement platform, on behalf of their loved ones, and we can’t wait to do more for the Horsell community.”

Rachel added: “The village and local businesses have been very welcoming to us. We have only been open for a short period of time and are pleased to already be helping families.”

There is a special opening discount of £300 off Funeral Plans until 31 May. For details, email woking.horsell@funeralpartners.co.uk or call 01483 910070.