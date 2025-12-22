Knaphill retained the Dave Taylor Shield with a hard-earned derby victory at home to Sheerwater thanks to Ross Murdoch’s 73rd-minute penalty.
In the 12th minute Sheerwater’s Elliott York received a yellow card for challenging Knaphill keeper Harvey Keogh with a high boot, setting the tone for a tense and physical afternoon.
Sheerwater played on the front foot, moved the ball with intent and forced Knaphill to defend for long spells. The hosts’ disciplined back four held their shape and protected their penalty area.
On 36 minutes Keogh kicked the ball straight to York but his powerful shot came off the outside of his boot and went wide.
Just before the interval Sheerwater’s Harvey Valter found space outside the area and wrapped a curling effort towards the top corner, but Keogh produced a superb one-handed save to tip the ball over the bar.
In the 55th minute a corner was not fully cleared and the ball dropped inside the box to Valter, whose bicycle kick hit the bar.
Three minutes later Valter drove into the box and slipped the ball to Ethan Leeks, who floated a cross towards the back post where Archie Lowery headed wide.
Knaphill brought on Alfie Burton, Thomas Harland-Goddard, Aidan King and Ross Murdoch as the hosts went old school with two up front in a bid to turn the tide.
Almost immediately Valter carried the ball out of his own half before sliding a pass through to Leeks, who drove towards goal. Under pressure from King and Louis Collins, Leeks shot hurriedly over the bar as Keogh rushed out.
Five minutes later Mikhail McLaughlin’s long ball over the top allowed York to beat the offside trap. Keogh raced from his area to get a touch before York, but Leeks bobbled the loose ball towards goal. Keogh got a hand to it but could only divert it backwards, where Dale Burnham cleared from the line.
In the 71st minute a free kick from outside the box was floated in by Leeks and Rahman Ajibola flicked it on towards the bottom corner. Keogh got down superbly to turn the ball around the post.
Two minutes later a long throw into the box from Michak Stanic-Stewart caused problems for Sheerwater. Callum Mackie headed clear, but only as far as Lowery. He let the ball bounce, it struck his raised arm and the referee pointed to the spot.
Murdoch struck the penalty firmly halfway up the left side of the goal, sending the keeper the wrong way to give Knaphill the lead.
Three minutes later a cross from Dan Boyden picked out Ajibola, whose header was directed towards the bottom left corner. Keogh got down sharply again to save and Burnham cleared the loose ball.
Sheerwater introduced Emmanuel Acheampong and Thomas Whitby. The ball broke kindly for York inside the area and his shot flashed across the face of goal, with Burnham again clearing off the line. Acheampong shot from close range but Keogh was sharp at his near post to block their final chance.
After the final whistle Ajibola and Sheerwater manager TJ Barbato received red cards for dissent.
It was a frustrating afternoon for Sheerwater, taking nothing from the game after creating so many openings. But Knaphill’s experience told, as they stayed firm, remained resolute under sustained pressure and found a way to win.
James Carpenter
