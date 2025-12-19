Knaphill remain second in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South after a hard-earned 1-0 win against Camberley Town at Krooner Park on December 13.
Knaphill started on the front foot and controlled the opening 15 minutes. Camberley keeper Dom West was called into action early to deny Ross Murdoch as the visitors applied sustained early pressure.
Camberley responded and almost broke the deadlock when a cross from Stan Pickup found Jamie Hoppitt arriving at the far post, his header striking the foot of the post.
Knaphill felt they should have been ahead when a dangerous inswinging corner from Louis Collins was met by a Knaphill player, only for the effort to be cleared off the line by Hoppitt, with strong handball appeals waved away.
As the half wore on Knaphill lost their early rhythm and found it harder to create clear chances. The contest became more evenly balanced, with the physical nature of the game reflected in late first-half cautions for Connor Doona and Samuel Whitehead as the sides went into the break level.
Knaphill began the second half with renewed purpose. Rami Halloufi caused consistent problems down the right, while anything Camberley managed was quickly dealt with by a firm and organised back four of Collins, Aidan King, Tom Wensley and Michak Stanic-Stewart, allowing the visitors to sustain pressure.
The breakthrough arrived on 58 minutes. A corner from Ross Cheek was headed on, with West unable to hold the initial effort. Cheek reacted first to the loose ball, seeing his follow-up cleared off the line, before Stanic-Stewart arrived at the back post to smash the ball home.
In the end, it was a disciplined and professional performance from Knaphill. They stayed patient, remained organised throughout, and did not give anything away, eventually earning their reward from a scrappy but decisive moment inside the box.
James Carpenter
