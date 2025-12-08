Knaphill won 2-0 at home to Horley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Horley created the first chance when Coby Acquaye weaved into the box, only for Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh to block his effort with an outstretched foot.
Knaphill thought they had taken the lead when Joe Throp’s cross was headed in by Ross Murdoch, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Horley keeper Sam Saward.
The breakthrough came shortly afterwards. Keogh played short, and the ball was worked quickly into Michak Stanic-Stewart, who threaded Rami Halloufi into the channel. His driven cross was flicked on by Ross Cheek and reached Louis Collins arriving at the far post. His first effort was saved, but the rebound came straight back to Collins and he smashed it home.
Knaphill nearly doubled their lead when a flowing move ended with Dale Burnham bringing the ball down inside the area, only for his shot to be pushed onto the post.
Aaron Moody was denied by Keogh’s outstretched leg after finding space in the box, before Acquaye forced Keogh into an excellent one-handed save.
Knaphill were denied a second goal when a corner struck Tom Wensley’s arm before he volleyed the ball into the top corner, with the goal disallowed for handball.
Murdoch forced another stop before Horley’s Will Kendall struck the bar with a header on the stroke of half-time.
The second half began perfectly for the hosts. Keogh launched a long ball forward, Collins cushioned a header into Murdoch’s path, and the striker timed his run superbly before breaking clear and finishing calmly.
Knaphill nearly scored a third when Halloufi broke clear and slipped a clever pass to Olly Woolgar, whose clipped lob to the far post found Murdoch. He swivelled and struck first time, but his effort crashed against the bar.
By James Carpenter
