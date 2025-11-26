Knaphill won 6-0 at Ash United in the first round of the Aldershot Senior Cup.
The Knappers reached the second round after a ruthless second-half display at Shawfield Road, turning a controlled but quiet first half into a convincing win.
The visitors struck inside four minutes. Bradley Sweeney delivered a deep cross to the back post where Aidan King headed it back across goal. As Olly Woolgar arrived, an Ash defender bundled the ball over his own line.
The early breakthrough settled Knaphill, but the rest of the opening half remained flat. Knaphill dominated possession without creating much to trouble Ash keeper Aaron Bufton, and went in 1-0 up at the break.
Ross Cheek doubled Knaphill’s lead shortly after the restart with a superb finish. His free kick hit the wall, but the rebound came straight back to him and he half-volleyed a clean left-footed strike past Bufton.
The third goal arrived after a sharp move down the right. Jack Baisden threaded a perfectly weighted pass into the run of Ross Murdoch, who broke clear and squared it to Thomas Harland-Goddard. His effort was blocked by a last-ditch challenge, but the loose ball fell kindly for Sweeney to tap into the net.
Soon after, Knaphill were awarded a penalty. Harland-Goddard stepped up and placed the spot-kick calmly into the bottom left-hand corner.
The fifth was a sweeping move from back to front. Harvey Keogh’s long kick picked out Baisden on the right. After controlling well, he slipped a precise pass into Murdoch’s perfectly timed run, and Murdoch squared it for Harland-Goddard to sweep home.
The sixth goal arrived late on. Igor Souza worked space inside the area and curled a strike towards the top corner. Bufton produced a superb save, but the rebound dropped to Jack Phillips who reacted sharply and fired it in from close range.
By James Carpenter
