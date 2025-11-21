Knaphill produced a superb performance to win 5-0 at Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Knappers produced a dominant and convincing performance under the lights at Imperial Fields, sweeping aside Tooting & Mitcham United with quality, energy and real intent.
The home side picked up the first caution of the evening on ten minutes when Michael Onovwigun went into the book. Knaphill settled well and scored the opener on 24 minutes. Olly Woolgar’s deflected ball over the top dropped perfectly for Ross Murdoch, who brought it down superbly with his right foot before guiding a composed left-footed finish into the bottom left-hand corner.
Tooting responded with their strongest spell of the half. Timothy Obisanya cut in from the right and forced Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh into a sharp low save. Knaphill cleared the danger, but the hosts rebuilt and threaded a second-phase pass through to Darral Wopara, only for Keogh to race off his line and smother at Wopara’s feet.
Alex Cruickshank then drove a low cross in from the right and pulled it back to Freddie Jones on the edge of the box. His strike drew another smart save from Keogh, who pushed the ball away for Max Lohmeier to clear. Moments later Jones broke down the right again and squared to Obisanya inside the area, but Keogh produced a superb point-blank stop to keep Knaphill in front.
Keogh’s outstanding end to the half ensured Knaphill went in 1-0 up at the break.
Knaphill came out fast after the restart. Igor Souza won possession in midfield, fed Woolgar and he threaded a perfectly weighted pass through the centre for Murdoch, who ran clear and finished confidently to double the lead.
The third arrived on 55 minutes. Louis Collins delivered an excellent free kick from the left and Knappers captain Dale Burnham rose highest, planting a trademark header towards the left-hand corner. Tooting keeper Toby McKimm got a hand to it, but it was not strong enough to keep it out.
Knaphill made changes soon after as Michak Stanic Stewart replaced Rami Halloufi on 66 minutes, adding fresh legs in defence.
Jack Baisden then went off after a strong shift on 73 minutes, which allowed Knaphill to adjust their formation, with Ben Mitchell pushing further forward.
Tooting’s final big chance came when Obisanya struck low from the edge of the area. Keogh moved to collect, but the ball clipped his hand, looped upwards and struck the bar, with Burnham reacting quickest to clear the danger.
Knaphill made their final changes as Thomas Harland-Goddard replaced Murdoch on 80 minutes and Jack Phillips came on for Collins a minute later.
The fourth goal arrived on 85 minutes when Burnham sent a long ball down the right channel for Jack Lewis to chase from right back. He drove towards the box and finished low into the bottom left-hand corner.
The fifth came deep into stoppage time. Burnham won the ball on the halfway line and fed Lewis, who drove forward and slipped a defence-splitting pass into the run of Harland-Goddard. Harland-Goddard steadied himself and slotted calmly into the bottom left-hand corner to round off a superb night for the Knappers. The visitors had pressed high, played bold football and showed real desire from start to finish.
By James Carpenter
