Knaphill came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Tadley started the brighter of the two sides, going direct from the first whistle and forcing Knaphill to stand firm in the early stages. Their pressure paid off in the 38th minute when Jack French lifted a cross into the box and Charlie Barlow guided a downward header past Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh to give the hosts the lead.
Knaphill carved out a couple of half-chances on the counter as the half wore on, but nothing clear enough to test Tadley keeper Donnacha Burke before the break.
Knaphill came out much sharper after the restart and immediately pushed higher up the pitch. A big chance arrived when Louis Collins drove a ball across the area. Rami Halloufi arrived at the back post and looked set to turn it in, only for Jordan Goater to throw himself across with a superb sliding block.
Moments later, Tom Wensley launched a long throw that Tadley failed to clear. It dropped to Ross Murdoch, who hammered his strike straight at Burke, the ball smashing off the keeper and bouncing wide for a corner.
Knaphill’s pressure finally told on the hour. Olly Woolgar’s corner was headed clear only as far as Ross Cheek on the edge of the box, and Cheek’s volley flew straight into the net to level the game.
Knaphill continued to push for a winner. Ben Mitchell replaced Murdoch in the 75th minute, before Lynford Sackey came on for Jack Baisden in the 78th minute to add fresh legs down the left.
Knaphill kept probing but neither side could find a deciding goal. In the end, it was a hard-earned point for the Knappers after a second-half reaction that showed real character.
By James Carpenter
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.