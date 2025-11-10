Knaphill won 1-0 at home to Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Knappers produced a disciplined display at Redding Way, combining an early goal with defensive resilience to claim all three points.
Knaphill flew out of the blocks early on. A teasing cross from Thomas Harland-Goddard found Louis Collins at the back post, whose header back across goal was met by Olly Woolgar, forcing Chipstead keeper Mo Otuyo into a scrambling save round the post.
Then came the breakthrough. Woolgar combined sharply with Rami Halloufi down the right, who picked out the underlapping run of Jack Lewis. His low cross into the box found Ross Cheek, whose first-time ball across the face of goal was perfect for Harland-Goddard to tap home from close range after ten minutes.
Chipstead began to find a foothold, throwing long balls forward, but Dale Burnham and Tom Wensley were superb in the air, winning every battle and keeping the visitors at bay.
Just before half-time, Knaphill almost doubled their advantage when a clever through ball from Joe Throp released Woolgar, who cut across the last defender before driving low at goal only for Otuyo to get down well and tip it round the post. Moments later, Chipstead had their best chance of the half when Carl Oblitey found space and fired towards goal, but Harvey Keogh raced off his line to divert the ball over the bar.
The second half saw Chipstead launch a series of long balls into Knaphill’s box and put the hosts under considerable pressure, but the Knappers’ back four stood tall.
Chipstead captain Theo Crawford had a dangerous free kick just outside the area on 85 minutes which he drove powerfully towards goal, but Keogh produced a superb save as the Knappers saw the game out.
By James Carpenter
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.