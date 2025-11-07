Knaphill produced a spirited performance to win 4-2 at home to Badshot Lea in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Knappers made the perfect start at Redding Way, taking the lead after just five minutes. Louis Collins broke down the left and drilled a low cross across the box, taking a slight deflection before falling kindly to Rami Halloufi, who timed his back-post run perfectly to side-foot home from close range.
But the lead was short-lived and the equaliser came from Knaphill’s own attacking corner. The visitors broke at pace, with Oliver St Vincent winning the ball on the edge of the area and carrying it the length of the pitch before releasing Stan Jones, who raced down the right and powered his shot past Harvey Keogh.
Moments later, Badshot Lea struck again with a near-carbon copy goal. This time Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb threaded a through ball into Jones, who drove into the area and fired low across goal. Keogh got a hand to it, slowing it down, but Luis Hamblin followed up to make sure it crossed the line for 2-1.
Knaphill then came within inches of levelling. A Ross Cheek free kick from the left curled dangerously towards the far post, catching everyone out before striking the bottom of the upright and bouncing clear – a moment that summed up Knaphill’s frustration in front of goal during that spell.
The hosts were forced into an early change when Aidan King was withdrawn through injury, replaced by Max Lohmeier, and the substitute made an immediate impact. From a long throw by Tom Wensley, Collins rose to flick the ball on, and Lohmeier met it with a guided header that looped over Baggies keeper Jonas Cody and into the net to make it 2-2.
Then, deep into first-half stoppage time, Knaphill were awarded a penalty when Halloufi was brought down inside the box after a sharp run in behind. Ross Murdoch stepped up and calmly slotted home from the spot to give Knaphill a 3-2 lead at the break.
After the interval, Knaphill tightened up defensively and began to dictate the tempo. A brief flashpoint saw Cheek and Hamblin cautioned after a tussle near halfway. Soon after, Knaphill were forced into another change as Lohmeier, who had already scored and impressed, was forced off injured and replaced by Olly Woolgar.
Knaphill continued to push forward, with Thomas Harland-Goddard later introduced for Cheek, adding energy through the centre as the hosts looked to seal the game.
The decisive moment came in the 73rd minute when the ball fell kindly to Halloufi on the edge of the area. With space opening up, he glided a precise finish into the bottom left-hand corner to make it 4-2 and seal the three points.
Up front, Ben Mitchell replaced Murdoch and immediately made his presence felt, pressing defenders, using his strength, and putting himself about as Knaphill controlled the closing stages. The visitors’ frustration grew, and Max Cunningham was shown a straight red card after hauling down Mitchell as he ran clear on goal.
In the final moments, Jack Phillips replaced the tireless Halloufi to provide fresh legs and help see the game out.
Knaphill had shown composure, belief and togetherness to come back from 2-1 down and claim an impressive three points.
By James Carpenter
