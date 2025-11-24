Thatcham took the lead on 28 minutes. Archie Goode carried the ball into the box with Igor Souza tracking him and trying to hold him up. As Goode shielded the ball, the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Goode struck his spot kick straight down the middle and saw his effort saved by Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh. Keogh also saved the rebound, but Knaphill were slow to react and Ben Anderson followed in to make it 1-0 to the visitors.