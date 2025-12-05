Knaphill exited the Surrey Senior Cup with a 5-1 defeat at home to Isthmian League South East Division outfit Merstham in the second round.
The visitors opened the scoring on nine minutes from the penalty spot after Olly Woolgar was penalised for handball. Korrey Henry sent Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh the wrong way from the spot, placing his penalty into the bottom right-hand corner.
Merstham’s second arrived on 13 minutes after a slick passing move. The visitors worked the ball neatly through midfield before it broke to Abdulahi Abdulazeez on the edge of the box, who steered his finish into the bottom right-hand corner.
Knaphill then created a good opening of their own. A loose ball dropped to Ross Cheek on the edge of the area and his driven effort skimmed just past the left-hand post.
The visitors made it 3-0 on 24 minutes with another well-worked move. Abdulazeez collected the ball on the left, cut inside onto his right foot and drilled a firm shot into the bottom left-hand corner from the edge of the area.
Merstham created the first chance of the second half. From a corner, the ball dropped to Abdulazeez six yards out, but Knappers skipper Dale Burnham was perfectly positioned to clear off the line.
Merstham kept the pressure on. Olu Lawal struck the bar from the edge of the box with Keogh beaten, and when the rebound fell to Billy Oram, he reacted quickest and fed Abdulazeez, who fired his first-time finish past Keogh to make it 4-0.
The Knappers pulled a goal back in the 79th minute when Igor Souza’s ball into the box found Billy Mitchell, who glanced his header past Merstham keeper Rob Tolfrey.
The visitors scored their fifth seven minutes later when a low cross found Abdulazeez in the box and he finished confidently.
By James Carpenter
