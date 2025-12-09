By far the most historic match at the ground came in 1932-33 when the Bodyline controversy came to the boil. England – led by Douglas Jardine – had devised a tactic, ostensibly aimed at preventing Don Bradman dominating the series, to bowl short with legside catchers. It exploded at the Adelaide Oval, where home captain Bill Woodfull and wicketkeeper Bertie Oldfield suffered nasty injuries against Harold Larwood. So enraged were the Australian Board that they sent a cable to MCC deploring the “unsportsmanlike” strategy, warning that it is “likely to upset the friendly relations between Australia and England”.