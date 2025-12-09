Already 2-0 down after as many Tests and with the Ashes almost certainly beyond them, England could do with all the home comforts going.
They are in luck given Adelaide hosts the third Test of a series which started with so many high hopes but threatens to crash as horribly as the past three down under.
South Australia’s capital has much to offer any visitor, whether it’s the relaxed feel – smaller and less hectic than most of its state counterparts – and the city centre is surrounded by a swathe of greenery on which no building or encroachment is allowed, thanks to strict planning regulations.
The “city of churches” was a haven for non-conformists and those seeking religious freedom in Adelaide’s early days, the result being architecture easy on the eye.
Beaches are just a tram ride away while just beyond the city is the Barossa Valley, where many of Australia’s finest wineries can be found.
You need a strong constitution to relish one of Adelaide’s culinary specialities, the pie floater – a meat pie floating on a bed of pea soup – and the mere sight of it does little for some.
Given England’s appalling record at Perth and Brisbane, which has got even worse over the past three weeks, it will come as a relief that they have tended to fare better at the Adelaide Oval, even despite heavy defeats on their past three visits there.
That has plenty to do with the pitches traditionally being a bit lower and slower than the other two venues, although drop-in squares – to accommodate Australian Rules Football played in the winter – have minimised some local characteristics.
England’s last win there, in 2010-11, started in spectacular fashion, the home side collapsing to two for three in the opening 13 balls, Kevin Pietersen’s magnificent 227 fashioning a huge lead and Australia crushed by an innings and 71 runs early on the final day before a huge thunderstorm could rescue them.
By far the most historic match at the ground came in 1932-33 when the Bodyline controversy came to the boil. England – led by Douglas Jardine – had devised a tactic, ostensibly aimed at preventing Don Bradman dominating the series, to bowl short with legside catchers. It exploded at the Adelaide Oval, where home captain Bill Woodfull and wicketkeeper Bertie Oldfield suffered nasty injuries against Harold Larwood. So enraged were the Australian Board that they sent a cable to MCC deploring the “unsportsmanlike” strategy, warning that it is “likely to upset the friendly relations between Australia and England”.
MCC’s offer to cancel the rest of the series in what was becoming a full-blown diplomatic incident involving the governments of both countries was not taken up but the acrimonious nature of the match and series has never been forgotten.
Those involved would struggle to recognise the Adelaide Oval now. While it is possibly shorter of aesthetic delights than was the case even 30 years ago – you cannot see the nearby cathedral now from much of the ground – spectators certainly get a better deal. Where once only those who could find a spot behind the line would get a good view of the game, modern stands mean almost everyone attending does so with a rise in capacity another benefit.
Whether they witness another grim outing for England is another matter.
By Richard Spiller
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.