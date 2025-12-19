Two first-half goals from borrowed striker Ashley Boatswain sealed a 2-0 win for Woking at home to National League South side AFC Totton in the Isuzu FA Trophy third round.
The Ipswich loanee got his first in the 15th minute when Jake Forster-Caskey’s free-kick bobbled around the box and he tucked it home.
His second in the 29th minute was another poacher’s finish, as he buried the rebound when Aiden O’Brien’s shot from outside the box was parried into his path.
A professional second-half performance saw the Cards create further chances and stretch their unbeaten run to 11 games.
Benjamin Parker
Ashley Boatswain nets again against AFC Totton (Photo: Phil Fiddes). (Phil Fiddes)
