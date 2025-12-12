Woking boxing prodigy Ayub Mumin sealed an impressive rematch win against Windmill Boxing Gym’s Justin Berki.
Berki had competed in 25 bouts before the rematch and weighed in two kilograms heavier than Mumin, who had competed in 12 bouts.
Mumin had lost their first match on a close split decision, with the rematch taking place at the Neath Sports Centre in Swansea in the Warehouse Winter Box Cup 2025.
The rematch was action packed from start to finish, and Mumin ended the bout with a unanimous points victory. Mumin marked his victory with his signature gymnastic headspring celebration.
Ayub Mumin (left) celebrates his rematch win (Abdul Mumin)
