Woking boxing prodigy Ayub Mumin has achieved his first amateur win.
Mumin joined Guildford City Boxing Club in October 2024 and has had two amateur fights with the club since then.
His second fight was was held at the Laithwaite Community Stadium in Woking on Sunday, February 16, where the 11-year-old boxer achieved his first amateur win on home soil.
His father Abdul told the News & Mail: “He had a cracking bout with a good boxer from Hastings West Hill Boxing Club.
“Leading up to this fight he had been working very hard with his coach Darren Codona and really wanted to make a statement on this bout – and he sure did just that.
“During the fight he was very aggressive and forced a standing eight count and almost stopped his opponent in the first round.
“In the second round he stepped up another gear and got another standing eight count, forcing the referee to call a halt to the bout.
“The official result was Referee Stops the Contest in round two.
“It was his first amateur boxing win and he was very proud of himself.
“After having his hand raised, he did his signature front flip as a way of celebration – wowing the crowd in attendance.
“All the coaches at Guildford City Boxing Club have done an outstanding job with him and this fight really showed that he is a superstar in the making.
“The club have have high hopes for him and providing he listens to all the coaches and trains as hard as he can, there's no reason why he cannot win a national championship title for the club.”
Mumin qualified to hold an England Boxing licence when he turned ten in December 2023.
The youngster took part in an international exhibition bout in Spain in 2023.