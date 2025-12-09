Chobham started the second half as they finished the first. A great kick chase by Jenkins resulted in a penalty from which Chobham sensibly played for a line-out. On this occasion the catch-and-drive was halted but, from the resultant ruck, stand-in scrum-half Sam Davies guided Noah Williamson over for an excellent blind-side try. A superb conversion from wide out by Davies led to a barely believable 19-19 score. This proved to be the high point of Chobham’s day.