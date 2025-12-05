Chobham fell to a 52-7 defeat at Old Tiffinians in Regional Two South Central.
The home side’s scrum made an immediate impact that persisted throughout the game. With good front-foot ball, Tiffs were able to drag the Chobham defence first right and then left where the impressive Jang powered over for an early try.
For the next half hour Chobham scrambled manfully and Tiffs could not convert their superiority into points. Rhys Tulk at full-back was particularly busy and the Chobham back row met the charges of Tiffs loose-head, Hobbs, with equal ferocity.
Eventually, the dam bust and Tiffs scrum-half Fowler nipped over close to the posts to put the hosts 12-0 up shortly before half-time.
Chobham responded almost immediately. Davies crafted a beautiful kick-pass which was taken on the fly by winger Noah Jenkins. The resultant rucks and re-cycling eventually led to a try for Pete McCain to make it 12-7 at half-time and give Chobham some optimism heading into the second half.
The game’s pivotal moment came two minutes into the second half when Davies was sin binned for a high tackle. Jang powered over for his second try followed shortly afterwards by his hat-trick to take the score to 26-7 early in the half.
As fatigue and injuries took their toll, Chobham started to flag and the excellent Hobbs powered over to make it 33-7. Shortly afterwards, the open-side Graham took advantage of a failure to clear the Chobham lines to make it 40-7.
From here, Chobham rallied somewhat and, but for a little more composure, may have had one or two tries. Debutant winger Mason Lynch went on a scintillating run deep into Tiffs territory which nearly led to a try. However, Tiffs came back hard, and two late tries took them over the half-century.
By Tim Connolly
