Chobham produced a superb performance to win 32-0 at Guildford in Regional Two South Central in difficult conditions.
The visitors were given excellent front foot ball by Charlie Williams. This allowed the Chobham forwards to establish an early physical superiority which was rewarded with a three-point penalty on six minutes. Twelve minutes later, a line out deep in Guildford territory resulted in a maul which produced a try for Sean Bellion. Chobham entered the second quarter with a 10-0 lead.
As the game and the minutes ground towards half-time, Chobham battled the elements deep into Guildford’s half where Finn Livingstone, scuttling down a poorly guarded blind-side from a line-out generated maul, found Noah Jenkins. Jenkins beat two defenders and found Sam Goddard looming on his shoulder for a try in the left-hand corner.
The visitors retreated to the dressing room with a 15-0 lead at the break.
On 60 minutes Chobham, quickly moving the ball through midfield from a dominant scrum, found Guy Mawhood, who dotted down by the posts. Sam Davies converted to make the score 22-0, shortly followed by a penalty to go 25 points clear.
The gloomy day became gloomier and the game descended into a series of drives and counter-drives. With 20 minutes to go, Pete McCain made way for Josh Macco. Macco subsequently skittled three Guildford defenders on a rampage to the line which brought Chobham the four-try bonus point and sealed a comprehensive 32-0 win.
The win gave Chobham some much-needed breathing space in the lower reaches of the league. Many new players have been given first team experience this season and there is a feeling that the club is developing some strength in depth. More performances like this and clubs currently higher in the table will start taking anxious looks over their shoulders.
By Tim Connolly
