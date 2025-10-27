Undaunted, Ellingham & Ringwood continued to pressure the Chobham set piece and a scrum won against the head led to a try for the lively scrumhalf, Veneroso. A half-time score of 28-10 might have been a fair reflection of the play but, just before the break, Goddard found Davies with an exquisite pass to rampage over the line and under the posts to take the score to 35-10.