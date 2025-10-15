With four debut appearances – Imogen Sanctuary, Elin Stagg, Arwa Gaddur and Agata Gaik – the match marked an exciting step for the squad as they begin their fourth season.
Chobham came out firing from the first whistle, showing intent in attack with Lucy Gerhard Jones crossing the line for their first try within eight minutes. Their pace and precision continued throughout the game, resulting in 12 tries shared across four different scorers.
London Welsh showed resilience after the break, hitting back with three tries.
Action from Chobham's 62-17 win against London Welsh (Photo: Lucy Boughen) (Lucy Boughen)
By Beth James
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.