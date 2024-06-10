The Sunday saw Chobham travel to another club, Cobh Pirates, to play against them and also play against Carrigaline. Carrigaline put up a determined fight in the first match, but were not strong enough to hold off a Chobham team playing some of its best rugby of the season. A resounding 37-5 win for Chobham featured some excellent tries, some wonderful passing moves and the forwards making some huge breaks using their speed. The next match was against the hosts, Cobh Pirates. The hosts ran in two tries very early on in the game to take a commanding lead. Chobham started to find their feet though and the match became very evenly poised. Cobh Pirates stretched the lead against the run of play, but Chobham quickly hit back. Score and counter score followed as Chobham attempted to get back into the match. Every time Cobh Pirates thought they had sealed the win Chobham hit back. Sadly for Chobham it was too little too late as they ran in the final score of the match to finish up losing 27-20.