Chobham Rugby Club’s under-18 boys finished their season with a dramatic 12-10 victory against Camberley.
Having travelled to Camberley for the last fixture of the season with 26 players, Chobham Colts played four quarters to allow for easier substitutions. Knowing Camberley had narrowly missed out on winning the Twickenham Cup the previous weekend, this match was to be a real challenge and not just an end-of-season run out.
Coping well with a delay of more than 30 minutes to the kick-off, Chobham were first to score, under the posts, through a clean break by captain Ollie Glasspool. The resulting conversion attempt, from in front of the posts, was disallowed as it was ruled that the ball travelled under the crossbar.
Much of the remainder of the match was a very physical arm wrestle with Chobham too often being sucked into the way Camberley wanted to play rather than believing in the expansive passing game that sets them apart from most opposition. Because of the delayed start Chobham began losing some players to their Sunday afternoon jobs during the match. With a rare win at Camberley in the offing, Camberley scored two unconverted tries to lead 10-5. With the match moving into the closing stages, try-scoring machine Dihan Truter touched down just to the edge of the posts – giving Noah Williamson the chance to put Chobham into the lead. Williamson slotted the ball between the posts to put Chobham 12-10 in front.
Chobham’s defence held out for the remainder of the match and at the final whistle Watchetts Recreation Ground went very quiet save for the cheers of the visitors in red and gold hoops.
Chobham’s under-15s flew to Cork for their first overseas tour.
The youngsters were hosted on the Friday by Old Christians. Pre-tour they were in regular contact to ensure Chobham had everything they needed. As the boys took to the pitch, the host club's parents arrived with food of many different varieties – including sandwiches, sausage rolls, cup cakes and Welsh cakes.
Both squads had around 30 players, so it was agreed to play four 20-minute periods to ensure optimum game time and as even a match up as possible. The match was very physical, fast, exciting and very evenly balanced. The one downside was an injury to one of Chobham’s players that resulted in a visit to A&E, but he was cleared of anything serious and could continue on tour as a spectator. The first and fourth quarters were very evenly matched. Chobham had an excellent second quarter and Old Christians came storming back in the third. As the final whistle sounded the score read Old Christians 48 Chobham 48. Post-match saw more hospitality. Hot food was delivered and the hosts would not accept any payment.
The Saturday was a day of rest, exploring and activities for the boys which included going out to the harbour and then the sea, attending a Gaelic football match and then enjoying a dinner in the hotel.
The Sunday saw Chobham travel to another club, Cobh Pirates, to play against them and also play against Carrigaline. Carrigaline put up a determined fight in the first match, but were not strong enough to hold off a Chobham team playing some of its best rugby of the season. A resounding 37-5 win for Chobham featured some excellent tries, some wonderful passing moves and the forwards making some huge breaks using their speed. The next match was against the hosts, Cobh Pirates. The hosts ran in two tries very early on in the game to take a commanding lead. Chobham started to find their feet though and the match became very evenly poised. Cobh Pirates stretched the lead against the run of play, but Chobham quickly hit back. Score and counter score followed as Chobham attempted to get back into the match. Every time Cobh Pirates thought they had sealed the win Chobham hit back. Sadly for Chobham it was too little too late as they ran in the final score of the match to finish up losing 27-20.
Chobham’s youngsters again enjoyed good hospitality post-match and made some new friends.
The tour ran like clockwork and everyone even managed to enjoy a weekend of almost complete sunshine.
Chobham’s walking rugby team were victorious at the Richmond walking rugby tournament.
The team are always looking for new members. They train on Saturday mornings from 9am and are open to all aged 14 and over. Email [email protected] for more information.