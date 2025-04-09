Woking concluded their 2024-25 Surrey Counties Five campaign with a bonus point 38-26 win at Raynes Park.
In bright sunshine and swirling winds Woking kicked off and struggled to build any momentum against a large and physical Raynes Park pack. Playing his final game as skipper, Jacob Woods led from the front with some crunching hits along with Kieran Williamson and Carl Jacobz.
Eventually Woking did work their way up the pitch and put a few phases together that enabled winger Ross Henson to score in the corner. Full back Adam Quinn converted.
Raynes Park’s indiscipline then cost them when they were reduced to 14 men for a deliberate trip on Woods when he burst clean through and looked certain to score. Having broken the deadlock Woking found some of the form that had seen them secure promotion, scoring three tries in a 15-minute burst.
First, the Woking backs worked the ball wide in their own half to set winger Keihlan Watson free to score from distance. Quinn added the extras. Centre Charlie Goddard then powered through and scrum half Chris Wallis bagged Woking a bonus point with a try of his own.
The hosts responded with two converted tries to go in 26-14 down at the break.
Raynes Park dominated the early exchanges after the break and reduced the gap with a third converted try to make it 26-21.
Woking responded when quick hands got Watson away from deep to draw the last defender and feed Jacobz for a try under the posts to give the visitors some breathing space.
Raynes Park came back again when Woking were reduced to 14 when Woods saw yellow for a series of infringements at the breakdown.
However, Woking worked an opportunity for replacement winger Matt Neathy to score his first try for the club.