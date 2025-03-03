Woking missed the opportunity to consolidate second spot in Surrey Counties Five and take a big step towards securing promotion as they went down 29-25 to Feltham at Byfleet Rec.
With nearest challengers Guildfordians going down to league leaders Staines, a bonus-point win would have stretched the gap between second and third to 11 points with three games remaining.
The hosts started sluggishly. Feltham dominated the opening quarter and the pressure told with Feltham working the ball out wide to score in the corner to make it 5-0.
After a period of sustained pressure Woking skipper Jacob Woods powered over to level up the scores before Adam Quinn kicked the extras to put the hosts in front.
Shortly after the restart Quinn added a penalty and then the Woking forwards and backs combined to recycle the ball through several phases which resulted in Quinn darting over for a converted try.
Feltham scored a converted try to keep them in touch at the break.
A defensive error allowed Feltham to take the lead before they were reduced to 14 men for a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.
Woking were unable to take advantage of the extra man and were reduced to 13 men in the space of a minute as props Joe Griggs and Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes were shown yellow cards for off the ball incidents.
Feltham took advantage of their numerical advantage to go 26-17 up.
With the team back to full strength good pressure resulted in a third Woking try by Charlie Goddard.
With the conversion missed Woking then needlessly gave away a penalty in front of their posts which was converted to make it 29-22 to Feltham.
Woking responded with a penalty of their own, kicked by Quinn, to reduce the arrears to four points.
Woking piled the pressure on, but the Feltham defence held out.