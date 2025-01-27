Woking slipped to a 35-17 defeat at home to Surrey Counties Five leaders Staines on Saturday in a keenly-anticipated top-of-the-table clash.
From the kick-off Staines dominated the opening exchanges all over the pitch, barely allowing Woking the opportunity to have the ball and get themselves into the game.
With the hosts looking a pale shadow of themselves and lacking intensity in defence the league leaders took full advantage, scoring four unanswered tries to open up a 22-0 lead.
Woking battled back and their pressure told when Charlie Goddard powered over out wide.
Player-coach Mark Rose then crossed under the posts and Jacobz converted to reduce the arrears further.
Staines, having had their early momentum disrupted, worked their way back up field and were awarded a penalty which was converted to give the visitors a 25-12 half-time lead.
Staines started the second half strongly, but Woking stood firm despite the visitors shading it territorially.
As the half went on Woking were given an opportunity to get back in the game when the Staines winger received a yellow card for a high tackle.
With a numerical disadvantage the Staines forwards took control.
A Staines line out five metres from the Woking try line saw them catch and drive over for their fifth try.
The conversion was made from out wide.
Woking were then penalised in front of the posts, allowing Staines to extend their lead to 35-12.
Woking continued to keep their opponents honest and their persistence paid off when Mike Aitchison score a late consolation try.
Rose said: “There are several lessons we can take from the match.
“Congratulations to Staines, they were the better team and deserved the victory.
“We now need to focus on our next match away to Guildfordians, who are in third place and just behind us in the table.”