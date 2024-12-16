Woking Rugby Club beat Guildfordians 22-17 in an entertaining friendly match.
The game, which was played as part of the club’s back to Woking day, was played in good spirits with some good rugby by both sides.
Both sides had been awarded walkovers in their respective league fixtures.
Pippin Newman and Iain Richardson scored their first tries for Woking, while John Dickie scored Woking’s other two tries.
Woking captain Jacob Woods said: “It was a great effort in very tough conditions and it was really encouraging to give squad members and new players vital game time, demonstrating the depth of squad we now have.”