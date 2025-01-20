Woking started 2025 with a comprehensive 43-0 win against Wandsworthians in Surrey Counties Five on Saturday.
Woking kicked off the year in style as they ran in seven tries against a committed and determined Wandsworthians side.
Having had no competitive league fixture since the end of November, Woking were able to welcome back influential duo Keihlan Watson and Josh Claydon from long-term injuries.
From the outset Woking took the game to the visitors with the forwards dominant in the set piece and loose.
This early dominance paid off with number eight John Neil-Dickie charging over and centre Fin Rowe taking advantage of some lacklustre defending to score the first and second tries of the afternoon. Adam Quinn converted both to make it 14-0 after ten minutes.
Good team play created the opportunity for Mike Aitchison to get the Woking backline moving and ended with the returning Watson scoring in the corner.
Five minutes from the end of the first half centre Charlie Goddard got in on the act as the Wandsworthians defence failed to stop him from 22 metres out.
Woking soon got on the scoreboard in the second half. Sustained pressure and patient play in the Wandsworthians 22 resulted in hooker Mark Rose having a free run in from ten metres under the posts.
With 15 minutes left Watson returned a poor clearance kick and took on a disorganised defence to beat several defenders and cross for his second of the game.
Woking added to their score when Goddard picked up from the base of a ruck to power over from a short distance.
Woking captain Jacob Woods said: “It was great to get another win.
“The performance was far from perfect but that is understandable after such a long break.
“We now have a big game this weekend with league leaders Staines RFC heading to the Rec.”