Woking returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 36-12 victory at Guildfordians on Saturday in Surrey Counties Five.
On a sloping pitch and with difficult conditions underfoot Woking looked to make use of having the slope in their favour in the first half.
However, it was Guildfordians who took the game to the visitors and applied steady early pressure.
With Woking struggling to clear their lines and conceding too many penalties Guildfordians’ pressure told as they crossed for the first converted try of the match.
Woking regained possession from the restart and recycled the ball through several phases of play. Strong running from the Woking forwards saw James Turner-Wells power over. Adam Quinn converted to level things up.
Confidence was now flowing through the side with Woking on the front foot.
From this platform Mike Aitchison was able to release the back line. First Keihlan Watson crossed and not long afterwards Carl Jacobz dived over. Quinn converted both to make it 21-7.
Just before the break Watson crossed again to make it 26-7 at half-time.
Playing uphill in the second half Woking soon found themselves back on their try line, but they held firm and good play created the opportunity for Charlie Goddard to score and increase Woking’s lead.
Guildfordians came back strongly and their persistence paid off as they breached the Woking defence to score their second try.
Woking finished strongly and John Neil-Dickie powered over from close range.
Woking captain Jacob Woods said: “We knew it would be tough and we didn’t help ourselves with such a slow start.
“However, the lads put in a shift in difficult conditions, and we showed our quality in attack, especially in the first half.
“What was really pleasing was the way we dug in and got the job done in the second half while under a lot of pressure.”