Woking are on the brink of promotion to Surrey Counties Four after a comprehensive 69-5 win at home to Mitcham & Carshalton.
Woking attacked from the off and tries from Keihlan Watson (four), skipper Jacob Woods (two), Josh Claydon (two) and Ross Henson (two) kept the scoreboard ticking over at regular intervals.
Fly half Adam Quinn kicked eight out of nine conversions and a penalty to complete the rout.
The victory means Woking need one win from their final two league games to secure promotion behind league champions Staines.
Woking will hope to confirm promotion at home to Croydon on Saturday, March 22.